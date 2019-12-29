JACKSONVILLE — With players across the country sitting out bowl games to protect themselves for the NFL Draft, Tennessee’s top eligible pro prospect never considered sitting out Thursday’s game against Indiana (7 p.m., ESPN). Trey Smith faces a tough decision come Jan. 20 (the final day to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft), but the junior guard maintains he hasn’t seriously thought about his future just yet. “Right now, I’m just more focused on beating Indiana making sure we have a good gameplan,” Smith said. “I haven’t looked down the road too much. Whenever the game is over I will be able to discuss that a lot more.” Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt also indicated that Smith has not made a decision, adding they’ve had some initial discussions but won’t go in depth until after the bowl game. “It’s something that we’ll sit down when this game’s over with and talk about again,” Pruitt said. On the first day of workouts in Florida, Smith was clearly uninterested in answering the same questions he was asked following Tennessee’s season finale win in Neyland over Vandy. “I don’t know,” Smith said, when asked specifically if he’d made up his mind. “I’m still going through the process right now. I’m just trying to weigh everything out. Mostly right now, I’m concerned about Indiana making sure I do the right things with zone and pass protection.” Smith has seen his draft stock rebound after missing much of the 2018 season battling blood clots. With a controlled plan in place, Smith started all 12 games for the Vols this season, moving inside to left guard and delivering an All-SEC season. The junior is eager to finish the 2019 season on a high note, too, saying he isn’t worried at all about any potential distractions with lingering NFL thoughts. “It’s like riding a bike man,” Smith said on possibly suiting up in Orange for the final time. “I just get out there put my helmet on and just go to work. You never know when it might be your last time playing. I just try to play with as much passion as I can every time.”

INDIANA SCOUTING REPORT

After mostly focusing on Tennessee through the first week of bowl practices, the Vols turned their attention toward Indiana for their final two practices in Knoxville. They continued that prep Sunday in Jacksonville, with head coach Jeremy Pruitt said the Hoosiers, particularly offensively, present some challenges with their diverse attack. Indiana averaged 32.1 points per game in 2019, with an offense that ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten in yards per game (443.6). “They give you a lot of different looks,” Pruitt said. I think they’re physical up front. They’re big. Their quarterback makes good decisions. They’ve got three good runners. Their tight ends are physical in the C-area, one of them is their second leading receiver. They have some playmakers on the outside. They’re a really nice job.” The Hoosiers are led by junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who took over after freshman Michael Penix went down with an injury. Ramsey finished the regular season with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, averaging 8.4 yards per throw. Ramey’s ability to spread the ball around — Indiana has six guys with at least 22 catches, led by junior Whop Philyor (69 catches for 1001 yards and five scores) — has caught Tennessee pass rusher Darrell Taylor’s attention. “They pass the ball a lot, so we’re looking to shut that down,” Taylor said. “Their wide receivers do a good job. They have a pretty decent OL, and they have a good quarterback who knows who to get the ball to and how to make the right reads. We have a good challenge this week. I think we’re prepared for it.” Defensively, Indiana ranks in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten (ninth in scoring, ninth in total defense), with Pruitt called the Hoosiers “well coached.” Tight end Austin Pope offered a tad bit more on Indiana’s defense, saying, “They are 8-4 and they are pretty good up front. They are good in the secondary and are really good everywhere. We are looking forward to the challenge of a Big Ten team. We know they are going to be disciplined and try to make us make mistakes.”