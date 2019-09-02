News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-02 14:33:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Four downs with Jeremy Pruitt

Wu2vzocnpbgpzowr6ost
Rob Lewis • VolQuest
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

Two days after Tennessee suffered what was arguably its worst home loss ever 38-30 to Georgia State Jeremy Pruitt didn’t sound like a head coach ready to push the panic button.The head coach was un...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}