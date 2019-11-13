Four downs with Jeremy Pruitt
Tennessee’s open date comes as a welcomed sight for the Vols because of a laundry list of players with injuries and bumps and bruises. The list is also what prompted head coach Jeremy Pruitt to tak...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news