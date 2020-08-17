Four downs with Jeremy Pruitt
There were no media on hand to witness it, but Tennessee returned to the practice field today to begin preparation for the (delayed) start of the 2020 season. In a sign of the ‘new normal,’ head co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news