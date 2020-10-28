Four downs with Jeremy Pruitt
Tennessee hits its open week at a disappointing 2-3 with plenty to improve on according to head Jeremy Pruitt. The Vols get back in the swing of things next week with a road trip to surprisingly fr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news