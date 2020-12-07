Four downs with Jeremy Pruitt
Tennessee fans got what the majority of them wanted last Saturday against Florida with true freshman Harrison Bailey getting his first career start. Bailey was solid but not spectacular in his firs...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news