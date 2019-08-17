Four Downs: Jeremy Pruitt talks Tennessee's second scrimmage
With kickoff for the 2019 season now just two weeks out, Tennessee went through its second full scale scrimmage in six days this afternoon in Neyland Stadium. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt seemed to see...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news