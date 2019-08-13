Four downs with Jeremy Pruitt: Scrimmage talk, health updates
Tennessee held its first major scrimmage of the fall on Sunday evening inside Neyland Stadium as the season opener creeps ever closer. Typically, Jeremy Pruitt saw some things that he liked and som...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news