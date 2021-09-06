Four downs with Josh Heupel
Tennessee opened the season, and the Josh Heupel era, with a 38-6 win over Bowling Green last Thursday night. In the four days since the manner in which the Vols got that win has been discussed, di...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news