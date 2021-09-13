Four downs with Josh Heupel
Two weeks ago the most scrutinized aspect of the Tennessee football team was the quarterback position. Two games into the year, following a 41-34 loss to Pittsburgh, that scrutiny remains in place....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news