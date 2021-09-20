Four downs with Josh Heupel
The warm up portion of the season is officially over for Tennessee (2-1) as the Vols head to Gainesville this Saturday to take on No. 11 Florida (2-1).The Vols will be heavy underdogs against a Flo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news