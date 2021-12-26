Four Downs with Josh Heupel from Nashville

The Vols arrived in the mid-state on Christmas night following a couple days off and got back to work on Sunday morning. Tennessee practiced at Vanderbilt Stadium in preparation of Purdue before Josh Heupel met with the media following practice.

A COVID update...

COVID has left it's mark this bowl season. We haven't quite reached the heart of bowl season, but COVID has already forced several bowls to be cancelled.

In day and age where games all over the sports world are being cancelled, Thursday's Music City Bowl seems years away. But according to Heupel, Tennessee is currently fine.

Heupel didn't say there was a certain number of COVID cases that if the Vols got to that at that point they wouldn't play. He added that the unvaccinated players have "done a great job of taking care of themselves" all season and that while in Nashville this week, he wants his players to make smart decisions while enjoying the festivities.

In terms of simply arriving in Nashville, Heupel said there were a few "flight issues" with some players but otherwise everybody else was able to make it to town just fine.

Cedric Tillman's running it back

Tennessee's top wide receiver is returning for another season on Rocky Top.

Cedric Tillman announced last week that it was time to "run it back," much to the joy of Vol fans everywhere. Those within Tennessee's program were just as excited.

"A guy that from the time we've gotten here as continued to get better," Heupel said. "He's got a much higher ceiling than even how he's played at the end of this year. Excited to have him back. He's becoming a great leader for us inside of the wide receiver room. It's a huge pickup for us as a program to get him back."

Tillman led the team in catches (57), receiving yards (931) and receiving touchdowns (9). He has recorded 100-plus receiving yards in four of his last five games and has a touchdown catch in each of his last six games.

Recruiting in the mid-state

In-state recruiting has always been key to Tennessee's success. Particularly in the mid-state. Heupel recognized on Sunday just how important the Nashville area is to the Vols' success on the trail.

"Huge part of us being able to recruit within the state," Heupel said. "I've said from the moment I've gotten here that it's a priority.

"For us, that starts with building relationships with high school coaches and VFLs who are here within the region. There's a lot of good players in this area and for us to come back and play in front of their families is (important). It's vital to us as a program that we do it the right way."

An update on Cade Mays

Tennessee's starting right tackle practiced a little bit on Sunday, but didn't participate in the padded portion of practice according to Heupel.

"We'll see where he's at as we get later in the week," Heupel said. "He's starting to move around a lot better. He's absolutely pushing to play."



