Four downs with Pruitt: Familiarity abounds in Gators match-up
When Tennessee (1-2) and Florida (3-0) hook up in Gainesville this weekend there won’t be many surprises. Both coaching staffs, including both head coaches, are loaded with SEC veterans who have sq...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news