News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 15:41:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Four downs with Pruitt: Familiarity abounds in Gators match-up

Rob Lewis • VolQuest
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

When Tennessee (1-2) and Florida (3-0) hook up in Gainesville this weekend there won’t be many surprises. Both coaching staffs, including both head coaches, are loaded with SEC veterans who have sq...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}