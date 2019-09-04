Four downs with Pruitt: Injury update, freshmen coming on
It feels like Saturday’s game with BYU has taken on some added significance as a result of Tennessee’s loss to Georgia State in the season opener. The big question on everyone’s mind right now is h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news