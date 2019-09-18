News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-18 18:42:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Four downs with Pruitt: Thompson will travel, more notes

Rob Lewis • VolQuest
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

One of the biggest questions on the minds of Tennessee fans for the last week has been when cornerback Bryce Thompson might return to the playing field. The sophomore was suspended for the Vols’ fi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}