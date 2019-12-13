Four downs with Pruitt: Vols return to work
Tennessee began preparations for its Jan. 2 date with Indiana in the TaxSlayer Bowl on Friday afternoon and Jeremy Pruitt was glad to get back to work after a two week layoff following the Vols’ 28...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news