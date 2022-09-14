Tennessee’s 2024 schedule has another void to fill. The SEC announced Wednesday that it directed league schools Georgia and Tennessee to postpone scheduled home-and-home games with Oklahoma due to the fact that the Sooners, along with Texas, are joining the league in 2025. Tennessee was set to face Oklahoma at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman in the second game of the 2020 season, but that matchup was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the SEC opted for a conference-only schedule that year. The second meeting was scheduled at Neyland Stadium in 2024.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TRUMgYW5ub3VuY2VzIGZ1dHVyZSBzY2hlZHVsZSBhZGp1c3RtZW50 cyBmb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Wb2xfRm9vdGJh bGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZvbF9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4sIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+LCBhbmQg ZnV0dXJlIG1lbWJlciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09V X0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPVV9Gb290YmFsbDwv YT4gIGluIDIwMjMgYW5kIDIwMjQuPGJyPjxicj7wn5eTIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RZVdKUkVKM0EzIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vUWVXSlJFSjNB MzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0lhY282bGtraWQiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JYWNvNmxra2lkPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNvdXRoZWFz dGVybiBDb25mZXJlbmNlIChAU0VDKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1NFQy9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MDExMDYwMDM3Nzc2MTc5NT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

With Oklahoma and Texas set to exit the Big 12 and appear on Tennessee’s future schedules as conference foes in the near future, the Vols are tasked with finding a premier non-conference game in two years. Currently, Tennessee is slated to open the 2023 season against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville and Syracuse at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in 2025. The Vols also have home-and-home games against Nebraska (2026 and 2027) and Washington (2029 and 2030) – and another neutral site contest against West Virginia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (2028) – already scheduled. With the current trajectory that the Vols’ football program is heading under second-year head coach Josh Heupel, the opportunity now presents itself for Tennessee to be featured in an early-season primetime showdown on its home turf sooner rather than later. Here are four options Tennessee Director of Athletics Danny White might consider:



Notre Dame

Tennessee and Notre Dame last played in 2005. (USA TODAY Sports)

The Vols and Fighting Irish have played eight times beginning in 1978 and the series is dead even at 4-4 all-time. It has produced some classics, too – including Tennessee’s comeback victory in the game dubbed as the “Miracle at South Bend,” at Notre Dame Stadium in 1991. Tennessee won three-straight between 1991 and 2001, but Notre Dame claimed the last two games in 2004 and 2005. Two traditional powers linking up at Neyland Stadium would be sure to draw a lot of national attention.



UCLA

The Vols and UCLA first met in Memphis in 1965. (UCLABruins.com)

For two teams on opposite ends of the country, Tennessee and UCLA have made for plenty of memorable games. The Vols hold a slight 7-6-2 edge over the Bruins in a series that began in Memphis in 1965. The 1974 game saw Tennessee quarterback Condredge Holloway return from injury and engineer a game-tying drive late, and the 2008 game on Labor Day night was an overtime thriller – won by UCLA, 27-24, at the Rose Bowl. After a rough start to his tenure, UCLA seems to be playing better under head coach Chip Kelly the last two seasons. If that continues, a 2024 game could be one to keep an eye on.



Clemson

Tennessee and Clemson haven’t met in the regular season since 1976. (Getty)

Tennessee and Clemson have played 19 times, but only once since 1976. The last meeting between the Vols and Tigers took place in the 2003 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Distance wise, having the two programs meet up in a regular season game makes sense. Clemson has won two of the last seven national championships and been a perennial top-10 team for much of head coach Dabo Swinney’s tenure. That’s a standard Tennessee has been trying to get back to for the better part of a decade. Beating a team like Clemson at home is a good way to get there.



Florida State

Tennessee and Florida State’s last meeting was for a national title. (Melina Myers / USA Today Sports IMages)