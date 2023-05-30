Outfielder Kiki Milloy and pitcher Ashley Rogers were named D1Softball First-Team All-Americans while infielder McKenna Gibson was named to the second team on Tuesday.

Tennessee will play in the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City this week with four new All Americans on its roster.

A First Team All-SEC selection, Milloy leads Tennessee with a .420 batting average and .981 slugging percentage. She has totaled 25 home runs and 56 RBI and is among the top hitters in the country. Milloy combined for two home runs and four RBI in the Knoxville regional and super regional.



In the circle, Rogers has been dominant, tossing 173 strikeouts in 131.1 innings pitched for a conference-leading 0.75 ERA as well as an 18-1 record. She accounted for eight strikeouts in her last outing against Texas.

Gibson has 15 home runs and leads the team with 59 RBI to go along with a .369 batting average. She is among the conference leaders in slugging percentage at .732 and RBI with 59.

Pickens has impressed in her first season with the program. She was named SEC Freshman of the Year earlier this month and has appeared in 26 games with 94 strikeouts and a 2.84 ERA.

Tennessee (49-8) is set to face Alabama (45-20) in the WCWS on Thursday at noon ET on ESPN.

The Lady Vols are 3-1 against the Crimson Tide this season, including a 7-6 win in their last meeting in the SEC Tournament semifinals on May 12.