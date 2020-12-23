Four quick takes on a 6-0 start
Tennessee moved to 6-0 today with an 80-60 win over USC Upstate in the final game before SEC play begins next week. Here are four quick takes on the game.1 — Just out of sync today — I would imagin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news