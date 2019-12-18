News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 20:10:08 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Four quick takes on a bad night

Rob Lewis • VolQuest
Associate Editor
@Volquest_Rob

CINCINNATI — Tennessee played its first true road game of the season, and let’s just say that things didn’t go well as the Vols fell 78-66 at Cincinnati. Here are four quick takes on a forgettable ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}