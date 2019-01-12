Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-12 19:21:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Four quick takes on a big time road win

Zg2p8qplf6igfpgbjrj4
Rob Lewis • VolQuest.com
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 3 Tennessee got pushed to the brink tonight at Florida but rallied in the second half for a hard fought win that was much closer than the 78-67 final score indicated.1 — Sta...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}