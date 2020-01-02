Tennessee stuns Indiana: Four quick takes on a crazy evening in Jax
JACKSONVILLE — After closing the regular season with a bang, Tennessee pulled off a remarkable fourth quarter comeback tonight, rallying to top Indiana 23-22 in the Taxslayer Bowl. Here are four qu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news