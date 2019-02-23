Four quick takes on a disappointing day for the Vols
BATON ROUGE, La. — Tennessee lost the chance to control its own destiny in the chase for a second straight SEC title today, falling 82-80 in overtime. Here are four quick takes on a disappointing a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news