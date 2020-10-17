Four quick takes on a disaster
Tennessee’s season ran off the rails today in the form of a humiliating 34-7 loss to Kentucky. Here are four quick takes on one of the most disappointing days for Vol fans in the history of Neyland...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news