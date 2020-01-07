Four quick takes on a gritty road win
It wasn’t pretty, but Tennessee went on the road and came away with a 69-59 win over Missouri to even its SEC record at 1-1. Here are four quick takes on a hard fought victory for Rick Barnes and h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news