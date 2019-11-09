Four quick takes on a gut check win
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee went to Kentucky tonight and prevailed 17-13 in a game that was a tale of two halves. The Vols sealed the win with a goal line stand in the final minutes of the game. Her...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news