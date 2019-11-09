News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-09 21:59:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Four quick takes on a gut check win

Rob Lewis • VolQuest
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee went to Kentucky tonight and prevailed 17-13 in a game that was a tale of two halves. The Vols sealed the win with a goal line stand in the final minutes of the game. Her...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}