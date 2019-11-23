Four quick takes on a gutsy win
Tennessee got a career night from Jarrett Guarantano and some gutsy play from its defense in the fourth quarter on the way to a 24-20 win over Missouri. Here are four quick takes on a win that puts...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news