Four quick takes on a let down
Tennessee went on the road today and laid an egg in at LSU. Here are four quick takes on an uninspired effort. 1 — Freshmen keep them in it for a half — Tennessee just couldn’t buy a bucket today i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news