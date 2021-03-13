Four quick takes on a meltdown
Tennessee played a brilliant first half today and then simply melted down in the last 15 minutes against Alabama. Here are four quick takeaways.1 — Blown opportunity — Tennessee was going to have t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news