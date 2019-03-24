Four quick takes on Tennessee's nail-biting victory, advancing to Sweet 16
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tennessee was brilliant in the first half. Brutal in the second half, and tough as nails in overtime. Here are four quick takes on a wild day in the NCAA Tournament as the Vols adv...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news