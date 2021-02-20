Four quick takes on a no show
In typical fashion for this Tennessee team the Vols didn’t show up one game after a blowout victory and got spanked by Kentucky. Here are four quick takes on arguably the worst effort of the season...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news