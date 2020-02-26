Four quick takes on a rough road trip
Tennessee fell on the road again tonight, stumbling out of the gates badly on the way to an 86-69 loss at Arkansas. Here are four quick takes on a rough road trip for the Vols.1 — Doomed from the s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news