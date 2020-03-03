Four quick takes on a stunner
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee pulled off an absolute shocker, rallying from down 17 in the second half to stun No. 6 Kentucky 81-73 in Rupp Arena. Here are four quick takes on an incredible comeback.1...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news