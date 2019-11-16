News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-16 18:07:45 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Four quick takes on a successful road trip

Rob Lewis • VolQuest
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

Tennessee went north of the border today to face No. 20 Washington and took care of business in a 75-62 win over the Huskies. Here are four quick takes on what was a very nice early season win for ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}