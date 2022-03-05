Four quick takes on a tight one
What looked like a blowout at half-time turned into an absolute nail-biter in the second half as the Vols hung on to beat Arkansas 78-74. Here are four quick takes on a wild one.1 — Fantastic first...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news