Four quick takes on a tough afternoon
It was a tough afternoon for Tennessee as the Vols saw their eight game SEC winning streak snapped with a 58-48 loss at Arkansas. Here are four quick takes on a rough outing.1 — Ugly first half for...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news