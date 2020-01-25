Four quick takes on a tough effort as Vols fall to Jayhawks
Tennessee went into a tough environment today and showed some toughness on the road before falling 74-68 to No. 3 Kansas. Here are four quick takes on today’s action.1. Turnovers and defense — In T...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news