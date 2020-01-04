Four quick takes on a tough SEC opener
Tennessee dropped its SEC opener 78-64 to LSU as the Vols’ recent offensive struggles continued, but fans did get their first glimpse of new arrival Santiago Vescovi. Here are four quick takes on a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news