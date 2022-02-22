Four quick takes on a turnaround
Tennessee bounced back from a defeat at Arkansas with an emphatic 80-61 win at Missouri tonight. Here are four quick takes on a big turnaround.1 — Offense bounces back -- Tennessee had one of its w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news