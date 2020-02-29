Four quick takes on a wild 63-56 win
Tennessee got its best win of the season Saturday, knocking off Florida 63-56, holding off a late rally from the Gators. Here are four quick takes on a wild afternoon.1 — Simply the best they’ve lo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news