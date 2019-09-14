Four quick takes on an easy day at the office as Vols rout the Mocs
Tennessee got in the win column today, pasting Chattanooga 45-0. Here are four quick takeaways from a solid performance out of Tennessee on both sides of the football.1 — Open in style — Tennessee ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news