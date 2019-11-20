Four quick takes on an easy night at the office
Tennessee (4-0) wasn’t hitting on all cylinders tonight but the Vols were good enough to roll by visiting Alabama State 76-41. Here are four quick takes on an easy win but a less than flawless perf...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news