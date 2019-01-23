Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-23 20:46:38 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Four quick takes on an epic escape

Ptdvfowozss0azgnxqwm
Rob Lewis • VolQuest.com
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

NASHVILLE -- No. 1 Tennessee got all it wanted and then some from Vandy before a monster night from Grant Williams carried them to a 88-83 overtime victory over the Commodores. Here are four quick ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}