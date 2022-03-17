Four quick takes on an opening round cakewalk
INDIANAPOLIS — Tennessee cruised into the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament easily today with an 88-56 win over Longwood. Here are four quick takes on the afternoon.1 — Locked and loaded — Tennessee...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news