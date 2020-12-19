Four quick takes on an ugly afternoon
Tennessee closed out a hugely disappointing 2020 campaign with a 34-13 loss to Texas A&M today. Here are four quick takes on the Vols seventh loss of the season.1 — Quarterback play — Harrison Bail...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news