News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-22 13:28:43 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Four quick takes on an ugly second half

Rob Lewis • VolQuest
Associate Editor
@Volquest_Rob

For a big chunk of the afternoon it looked like the Tennessee was on its way to a signature win on the road against No. 13 Auburn. Then it all came crashing down. Here are four quick takes on a bru...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}