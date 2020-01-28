News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 20:01:45 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Four quick takes on an ugly loss

Rob Lewis • VolQuest
Associate Editor
@Volquest_Rob

Tennessee (12-8, 4-3) took an ugly home loss tonight, falling to Texas A&M (10-9, 3-4) 63-58. Here are four quick takes on a bad, bad night for the Vols.1 — Got what they deserved — Tennessee got e...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}