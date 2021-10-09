Four quick takes on 'dark mode'
Tennessee picked up its second straight SEC win today in ‘dark mode,’ getting by South Carolina 38-20. Here are four quick takes on the Vols’ day.1 — Strong start — For the second straight game Ten...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news