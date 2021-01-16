Four quick takes on handling Vandy
Tennessee (10-1, 4-1) returned to action today against Vandy (4-6, 0-4). The Vols broke open a close game in the second half to win 81-61. Here are four quick takes on the action.1 — Not a great st...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news