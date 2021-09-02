Four quick takes on opening night
The Josh Heupel era got underway on Thursday night with a 38-6 win over Bowling Green. Here are four quick takes on Heupel’s first win in Knoxville. 1 — The Joe Milton file — No player entered toni...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news